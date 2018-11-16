Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scenes from the new live-action Dumbo.
Scenes from the new live-action Dumbo.
Movies

Live-action Dumbo trailer has everybody crying

by Nick Bond
16th Nov 2018 10:52 AM

The first full-length trailer for Disney's upcoming live action Dumbo reboot has been released - and if it's any indication of the full film, there won't be a dry eye in the house.

Directed by Tim Burton, the film blends CGI with live action performances to deliver an updated take on the 1941 animated classic, telling the story of a little circus elephant with very big ears who discovers the power of flight.

The trailer alone has stirred up a lot of intense feelings in viewers:

Human co-stars in the film include Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton.

It's the latest in a slew of live action remakes from Disney, who scored huge box office success with remakes of Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and The Jungle Book and still have Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan to come.

The film is set for release in March 2019.

crying disney dumbo editors picks kids movie trailer

Top Stories

    Tourism threat as grey nomads kicked out of Kershaw

    premium_icon Tourism threat as grey nomads kicked out of Kershaw

    Council News THEY spend $12 million daily in local communities and Rocky is at risk of not seeing a cent.

    • 16th Nov 2018 11:38 AM
    Under the microscope: State of CQ health revealed

    premium_icon Under the microscope: State of CQ health revealed

    News CQ residents are still above the state average in one crucial area

    Plaza evacuated after fire breaks out in CQ store

    Plaza evacuated after fire breaks out in CQ store

    Breaking SMOKE was seen coming from the store before fire crews arrived

    Aged pensioner's meth delivered by Australia Post

    premium_icon Aged pensioner's meth delivered by Australia Post

    Crime Caught red-handed signing for a delivery

    Local Partners