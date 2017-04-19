Police discover truth behind Rocky woman's late night crash

A MOTORIST collided with a parked trailer after drinking four glasses of wine.

"Since the offence, I have sought counselling for my drinking," Carrie Anne Bennett, 29, told the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.

Bennett pleaded guilty to drink driving on March 25 in The Range.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were called to a single-vehicle crash at 12.30am where they found a black hatchback had collided with a parked trailer.

Bennett returned a positive RBT and her BAC was 0.146.

"It's a high reading," Magistrate Cameron Press said.

He fined Bennett $750 and disqualified her from driving for six months.