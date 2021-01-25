Menu
Generic image of a QR National freight train.
Train and ute collide in St Lawrence

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
25th Jan 2021 8:23 AM
A freight train and a ute have collided in St Lawrence early Monday.

Police were called to the intersection of Railway Parade and St Lawrence Connection Rd about 6am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews arrived to find a Queensland Rail freight train had struck a ute.

No injuries were reported.

The truck's canopy has major damage.

The spokesman said there were no delays to traffic in the area.

