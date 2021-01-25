Train and ute collide in St Lawrence
A freight train and a ute have collided in St Lawrence early Monday.
Police were called to the intersection of Railway Parade and St Lawrence Connection Rd about 6am.
A Queensland Police spokesman said crews arrived to find a Queensland Rail freight train had struck a ute.
No injuries were reported.
The truck's canopy has major damage.
The spokesman said there were no delays to traffic in the area.
