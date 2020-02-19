Train delayed as power lines brought down off Bruce Hwy

POWER PROBLEM: Power lines have been brought down next to the Bruce Highway on Whyte Rd in Bouldercombe.

2.20PM: A TRAIN was stopped in its tracks after power lines were brought down near the Bruce Highway in Port Curtis this morning.

A police spokesperson said one or two powerlines were brought down at the intersection of Whyte St and the train lines about 15km south of Rockhampton was reported at 10.25am.

It was understood that a high clearance vehicle may have been responsible for bringing down the lines.

The power has been cut and one train was stopped.

It is understood that the train wouldn’t be able to resume its journey until at least 5pm after repairs were completed.

There is a police roadblock on Whyte Road but traffic is flowing freely on the nearby Bruce Highway.