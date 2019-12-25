Traineeship opens doors for new council employee

WHEN 18-year-old Jessica Sorensen was deciding what she was going to do with her future, she never thought she would be working as an admin assistant with the legal team at Rockhampton Regional Council.

Jessica was one of 15 people who completed Rockhampton Regional Council’s Apprentice and Traineeship program this year, securing a qualification in Business Administration.

She said it wasn’t what she had intended to do after graduating from Emmaus College in 2018, but when the opportunity arose, she couldn’t say no.

“I did want to go to university but come middle of Year 12 I wasn’t 100 per cent set on a course,” she said.

“When this opportunity came up for a traineeship it offered full-time work experience plus a Certificate III in Business Administration.

“It turns out I love the job I am doing now.”

CEO Evan Pardon, Madeleine Johnson, Shania Evans, Leisa Gill (front), Jessica Sorensen (back), Dakota Grant (back), Jessica Shewan (front), Mitchell McLachlan (back), Georgia Faria (front), Ashleigh Scantlebury (back), Amy Hoffman (front), Jeremy Tydd (back), Kaili Akers (front), Steven Logan (back), Isabella Powell-Case, and Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford.

Having completed her 12-month traineeship in eight months, Jessica said she found it “pretty easy and straightforward”.

But she said it could get hard if you let the work get on top of you.

She said her favourite part of work was getting to know new people and telling others they have an interview or a job.

Overall, she enjoyed her time as a trainee because of the full-time experience she gained in a work environment.

“It felt really good to graduate last week, get it all over and done with,” she said.

Jessica has now moved up to a level one position in the legal department. She said she was excited for what the future held.

“I love work and I love the people I work with,” she said.

“I know you don’t get good people everywhere you work, but the people I work with are very supportive and lovely, it makes going to work every day that much more enjoyable.

“It’s like a second family – I love my team.

“If I had the chance to do it again I would 100 per cent. It was worthwhile getting a free certificate, full-time work experience and a foot in the door.

“This experience has opened up so many opportunities for me in the future.”

Jessica said for now she was going to continue to work her way up the ranks and complete a Certificate IV in Human Resources.

Her advice to others looking to apply for the Apprentice and Traineeship program was to “just dive in”.

“It can’t hurt to apply, that’s what I did,” she said.

“What’s the worst that’s going to happen, they say no.”

Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon said those who graduated from the program should be incredibly proud of themselves and their achievements.

“These traineeships are not easy and, in some cases, last as long as three years,” Mr Pardon said.

“They are nationally recognised qualifications and will open lots of doors.”

With recruitment for the 2020 Apprentice and Traineeship program well underway, Mr Pardon said it was a fantastic opportunity for locals to explore different types of work, secure a qualification, and have access to excellent mentoring to help kick start their career.

“We have several employees who started off as a trainee or apprentice and have continued to work and grow their careers with council,” he said.

“Towards the end of September 2020, we will be recruiting the next cohort for the Apprentice and Traineeship program in 2021 so keep your eyes peeled.”

For more information on council’s Apprentice and Traineeship program, go to www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/AboutCouncil/Careers-at-Council/Trainee-and-Apprenticeships.