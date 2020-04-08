Trainer claims classic at Callaghan races

True to the saying “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again” sat comfortably with trainer Tom Button after Miss Lot Won scored a dominant win in yesterday’s $75K CYS 2YO Classic (1200m) at Callaghan Park.

Button had previously supplied placegetters The Bank Manager (2nd); Rubie Georgie (2nd) and Gypsy Toff (3rd) in Rockhampton’s richest juvenile race so he was elated to get “the money off his back” yesterday.

In the absence of her regular rider Justin Stanley (confined to SEQ), Rockhampton jockey Mark Barnham who concentrates on the country circuit these days, rose to the occasion on Miss Lot Won ($6.00).

Poetic Heart – winner of the RRC Mayors Cup Trained by Adrian Coome – Jockey Elyce Smith

Barnham didn’t panic when Miss Lot Won (ch f Sidereus-Aadelaidee) maintained a deep course from the wide barrier but instead cuddled her before she let down with an explosive sprint in the home straight.

From there she extended her stride, lengthening to win by four lengths from Poetic Final Say (Martin Haley, $13.00) a nose in front of third place getter, the surprise favourite Queen Of Style (Elyce Smith, $3.40).

“It was a great day. I’ve been trying to win this race over the last three years and its good to get one. She (MLW) was the best horse ion the field but I was a bit worried by her bad barrier. In the end however, she was a bit too classy”, Button said last night.

Truer words have never been spoken as after all Miss Lot Won, the winner of Rockhampton’s first juvenile race of the season the Breeder’s Plate last November, was Listed Race (CORRECT) placed in Brisbane.

Marway – winner of the 2020 HYGAIN/Mitavite 3&4YO Championship – Trained by John O'Sing – Jockey Brad Pengelly

Miss Lot Won bagged about $55K for her win and will now in all probability spell before being aimed for the newly devised CYS 3YO Guineas (1200m) worth $75K next summer.

Those that secured the odds-on offer yesterday of $6.00 or even better, which no doubt included members of her expanded membership team of mainly locals, were indeed fortunate.

Included in the ownership team are Rockhampton’s latest social media comical identity Denis Cox as well as numerous members and friends of the Livanadream Racing Syndicates and her breeder Neville Stewart.

The CYS 2YO Classic (1200m) result was another magnificent achievement by Stewart’s Oaklands Stud, Darling Downs as Miss Lot Won, sold for $17K at last year’s Rocky Sale was the stud’s third success in the race from the last four years.

As well Oaklands produced Button’s previous three CYS 2YO Classic placegetters while the stud’s 2018 winner Wicked Ways won in Hong Kong last week.

In a fitting triumph to the stud which will offer eight yearlings at the online CYS commencing today, Oaklands produced four of the first five past the post in the Classic.

Earlier, local champ Marway (Brad Pengelly, $2.50) defied a leviathan weight of 61.5kg and the disadvantage of being slowly away at the start to claim the $50K 3 & 4YO Classic (1300m).

Overlooked by buyers at the 2017 Rockhampton Sale, Marway when he failed to reach a moderate reserve, was retained by his breeders Elaine and Greg Sturgiss and their racing partners the Wagner family.

Not only has Marway, a son of Hemingway gone on to be become the reigning RJC Horse of the Year but under trainer John O’Sing’s tutorship the four years old has won $216,175 in stakes.

Not bad for an unwanted yearling as is so often the case in the perplexing theatre of yearling sales.

Earlier yesterday there were smiles all around when the team of jockey Natalie Summers and trainer Darryl Johnston won the opening race with $61.00 outsider Tala Rikisa.

Racing heads back to Callaghan Park, Rockhampton next Tuesday where the meeting planned for Mackay has been reconvened so as some remial works can be done on track in the northern city.