Trainer, jockey look to build on combined successes

Apprentice jockey Dan McGillivray, 22, and older brother Matthew, 28, rode together in a race for first time at Callaghan Park last Monday. Photo: Tony McMahon.

LEADING Rockhampton trainer Adrian Coome and gifted Brisbane jockey Matthew McGillivray will be out to build on their recent combined successes at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park races on Sunday.

The pair will team up with three genuine winning hopefuls at the eight-race TAB card – Cavellton (R 3 -TAB 4); She’s Imperial (R 5 – TAB 5) and Vogue Rock (R 6 -TAB 6).

Over the last month, Coome and McGillivray registered winning doubles at Callaghan Park on November 17 and November 6, while also winning with Buffy there on October 22.

Just last Monday there, they won with Buffy and Srini which was the same day Matthew, 28 (first) rode against his younger brother Dan, 22 (third) for the first time in a race.

As a pre-cursor to Sunday’s races, the duo unites at the gala Mooloolaba Cup meeting at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday with Pulcheria (R 3 – TAB 13) in the $127,500 QTIS 3YO (1400m).

Incidentally, the Coome stable will have seven starters on Sunday through What A Thought and Poetic Pete (Michael Murphy), as well as Havannah Sunset and Forza (Ron Stewart).

A barometer to the strength of the riding ranks currently servicing the TAB race meetings in Rockhampton can be gauged by the fact that McGillivray only has one other engagement on the program.

However, it is a good one in the Nick Walsh-trained Spirit Of Boom youngster Didn’t Ask Me (R 1 – TAB 3) in the $30K QTIS 2YO Maiden (1050m).

Some 18 individual jockeys will ply their trade at Sunday’s races – the majority highly successful on the provincial and metropolitan circuit in South-East Queensland.

Arguably the best of team Coome and McGillivray’s squad is Vogue Rock which has been a model of consistency with placings at her most recent three starts.

At her last start on November 6, the well-bred Written Tycoon mare was narrowly beaten by Mystery Element over the same 1200m distance of Sunday’s BM 58 event.

The interesting runner in the race is Toowoomba trainer Troy Pascoe’s former Victorian galloper Courting Verity which has won its past two outings at the Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba.

Brisbane jockey Brad Stewart’s engagement for Courting Verity is significant as he won on the Reset horse two starts back at the Sunshine Coast.

Stewart will also partner Pascoe’s only other representative on Sunday in Mishani Bullitt (R 2 – TAB 4).

Former premier Rockhampton trainer Garnett Taylor makes the 545km road trip up from his Caloundra base with three horses for Sunday.

These are Bold Xavvi (R 2 – TAB 1); Unleisha (R 4 – TAB 4) and Bold Hunter (R 7 - TAB 5) with all three to be ridden by the trainer’s regular winning coachman, Ryan Wiggins.

Taylor rarely heads back south from Callaghan Park without leading in at least one winner so his trio must be highly respected.

Racing heads back to Callaghan Park again on Saturday, December 5, which promises to be a popular meeting for weekend racegoers.

It seems a lifetime ago but in reality, it was 25 years back when the Rockhampton Jockey Club raced almost every Saturday of the year at Callaghan Park.

These were non-TAB meetings before the mid-week TAB circuit was gradually introduced, thereby changing the face and culture of Rockhampton racing forever.