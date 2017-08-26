Adani training boost for Rocky's small businesses

OVER 50 Rockhampton businesses have registered for training courses aimed at helping them do business with Adani.

Rockhampton Regional Council's training and seminars, as part of 'Gear up Rocky' have been rolled out over the past month.

Acting mayor Cherie Rutherford said the Certificate IV in Small Business Management was the most popular training opportunity, with 54 local businesses registering to complete the course.

"Council is absolutely overwhelmed with the demand from local businesses who have taken this opportunity to be proactive and enhance their business. It is exactly the result we were after," Cr Rutherford said.

"This is proof that our 'Gear up Rocky' campaign is producing tangible outcomes for our businesses who we want to have the very best chance of tapping into the Bowen Basin and Galilee mining opportunities."

The four-week program is fully subsidised through council's collaboration with Small Business Solutions, an arm of TAFE Queensland.

Council's manager of regional development and promotions Chris Ireland said the certificate was customised for small business owners, focused on practical applications to real work situations.

"Businesses will really benefit from the workshops and one-on-one mentoring from qualified industry professionals who have tailored the course to customise the needs of each specific business so that they can be upskilled in the right areas," Mr Ireland said.

"We were amazed at the diverse range of businesses this course has attracted and we really look forward to seeing the participants transfer this knowledge into their everyday business."

Although registrations have now closed for the certificate, the council is considering how similar initiatives can be delivered in the coming year.