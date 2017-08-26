26°
News

Adani training boost for Rocky's small businesses

Michelle Gately
| 26th Aug 2017 10:21 AM Updated: 12:02 PM
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE Mike Watson Images

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OVER 50 Rockhampton businesses have registered for training courses aimed at helping them do business with Adani.

Rockhampton Regional Council's training and seminars, as part of 'Gear up Rocky' have been rolled out over the past month.

Acting mayor Cherie Rutherford said the Certificate IV in Small Business Management was the most popular training opportunity, with 54 local businesses registering to complete the course.

"Council is absolutely overwhelmed with the demand from local businesses who have taken this opportunity to be proactive and enhance their business. It is exactly the result we were after," Cr Rutherford said. 　　　

"This is proof that our 'Gear up Rocky' campaign is producing tangible outcomes for our businesses who we want to have the very best chance of tapping into the Bowen Basin and Galilee mining opportunities."

The four-week program is fully subsidised through council's collaboration with Small Business Solutions, an arm of TAFE Queensland.

Council's manager of regional development and promotions Chris Ireland said the certificate was customised for small business owners, focused on practical applications to real work situations.

"Businesses will really benefit from the workshops and one-on-one mentoring from qualified industry professionals who have tailored the course to customise the needs of each specific business so that they can be upskilled in the right areas," Mr Ireland said. 　

"We were amazed at the diverse range of businesses this course has attracted and we really look forward to seeing the participants transfer this knowledge into their everyday business."

Although registrations have now closed for the certificate, the council is considering how similar initiatives can be delivered in the coming year.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky mum: after-hours doctor saved my son's life

Rocky mum: after-hours doctor saved my son's life

Now the CQ mum is worried the "very valuable service" may soon be stopped.

They met online over a decade ago, now they're engaged

LOVE ONLINE: Derek Zomer and Jennifer Jackson met in an online gaming forum when they were young teenagers and fell in love after a decade-long friendship. They're now engaged.

Love conquers the world for this long-distance couple

Government responds to home doctor visit concerns

NO CUTS: Minister for health Greg Hunt and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry have denied there will be any cuts to home visiting doctor services.

Denying funding cut and raising concerns about GP billing.

Councillor's indigenous call for Yeppoon Aus Day celebrations

Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot is running again in the upcoming local government election. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror

Adam Belot believed the answer to the debate was inclusion

Local Partners

Custom feature has buyers flocking to this Rocky home

Find out why your kids will absolutely fall in love with this huge property

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

READER PHOTOS: Unicorns, mermaids and Harry Potter popular choices this Book Week

Woody and Pocahontas (Lucas Barber and Mackenzie Da Silva, St Joseph's Park Avenue)

The Bulletin called out to readers to share their Book Week photos

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Hat's off: Rocky designers' amazing fashion pieces on show

Kim Withers with a fascinator which is currently on display as part of the Jewellers and Milliners exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Return to days of old with bespoke designs at Rocky Art Gallery

Great outdoors all the rage at annual Rocky show

ON DISPLAY: Brent Riley from Rifen Boats will be at the Rockhampton Home Show this weekend.

Record crowds expected at annual Rocky Home Show this weekend

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

COUNTRY music super-couple treated fans to a preview of the new album they've just recorded together.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

Rocky schoolgirl conquers nerves with stirring performance

Taking centre stage at Bauhinia House are Kaylah Richter-Halliday, Lynda Dowley, Kiana Cartwright and Kasey Neilsen.

Popular Rocky venue packed as students take centre stage

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

Brand New Kitchen, 20 Acres Approx

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Minutes from the Beach with room for a Shed!

8 Saltwater Court, Mulambin 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Spacious floor plan, multiple living areas, 1,025m2 allotment with side access – these are just some of the features on offer here at Saltwater Court! This is a...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Big, Bold and Beautiful - Massive 2 Storey Brick Home With Huge Deck-Only $399,000

34 Scott Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 3 $399,000

What an absolutely MASSIVE 2 storey a/c, brick family home, showcasing- UPSTAIRS - huge open plan living and dining areas and fabulous timber kitchen, all of...

Amazing Tropical Paradise-Fabulous Home/Inground Pool/Huge Entertainment Area-$339,000!

125 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 3 $339,000

Dressed to Impress- this amazing Frenchville Property has SO MUCH to Offer all Buyers. This brilliant Property offers a beautifully renovated fully a/c lowset...

UNEXPECTED OASIS IN THE HEART OF ROCKHAMPTON.

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 NEW PRICE $319,000...

Inspect this gorgeous home today and get the surprise of your life. Its Huge, Downstairs is legal height and also the perfect Man Cave. Perfect for a Large Family...

5 Bedroom Brick on 1 Acre with Large Powered Shed!

79-81 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 6 $519,000

This fantastic 4 year old home is perfect for the larger family, offering five bedrooms, a triple car garage and a large outdoor entertainment it truly...

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

27 Kildare Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This large 4 bedroom home has room for all of the family to spread out and enjoy the privacy this great home has to offer. Features include, 4 built-in bedrooms...

Granny Flat and 2 Story Brick Beachside Home

784 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 6 3 2 $519,000

Suitable for separate extended family living or use downstairs as a Granny Flat/Parents Retreat Etc. this home has the lot and can never be built-out with the...

Neat as a pin and stunning city views

25 Macaulay Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

This contemporary 1960's high-set home has commanding views over the city and has a list of renovations as long as your arm. Features Include: -Covered front patio...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river