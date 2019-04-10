Training minister spruiks free TAFE places in CQ

Barry O'Rourke MP, Minister for Training and Skills Shannon Fentiman and Daniel Larose at CQUniversity

IF YOU finished Year 12 last year and still haven't found your path in life, you might consider studying at CQUniversity... for free.

"Whether you want to train for a job in diesel fitting or health support, or follow your dream to become a chef or work in hospitality, there's a course for you.”

That's the message Shannon Fentiman, Minister for Training and Skills Development brought to Central Queensland today.

She said the government's vocational training (VET) initiative has attracted 125 enrolments in Rockhampton thus far, and she hoped more young people would take up the "fantastic” opportunity.

Daniel Larose is in his third year of an MEM apprenticeship funded by Trucks, Mixers and Welders (TMW) out of Gladstone.

He said he was lucky to attract a free VET course and to have his accommodation reimbursed by the University.

He looked forward to graduating as a diesel fitter like his Dad, who works for the Port Authority, and start earning a wage.

"There are plenty of opportunities around especially out the mines, so I hope it stays that way for a while,” he said.

Ms Fentiman said over half the future jobs in the region would require VET skills, and the Government is looking at subsidising 160 more courses across Queensland.

She said the move highlighted the Labor government's commitment to an increased skills base in Queensland.

"The Federal Opposition calls for a full review of how to make access to education easier,” she said.

"University students can access deferred student loans but TAFE requires the student to pay up front.

"Labor wants to make it fairer across the board.”

The Minister called on MP Michelle Landry to "do her job” and deliver opportunities for apprenticeships.

"We've got our hands tied behind our backs because Scott Morrison cut $120 million for skills training,” she said.

"Students deserve the three to four years certainty they can train for the future, no matter where they live.”