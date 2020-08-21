Menu
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
News

Trains suspended after truck crashes onto Brisbane line

by Brayden Heslehurst
21st Aug 2020 7:38 AM
Train services on one of Brisbane's most popular lines have been suspended after a truck crashed onto the tracks near a bayside station this morning.

Queensland Police were called to the scene, near the Manly Rail Station at Florence and Ronald St, around 6.36am.

A Queensland Rail spokesman said services between Lota and Lindum have been suspended as a result of the crash.

Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.

However, rail replacement buses have been organised to take commuters to the next available station.

Queensland Ambulance officers are currently on scene and are assessing a man in his 20s for some minor injuries.

