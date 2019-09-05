Trampoline spring stuck in boy’s back

The trampoline on which Jamie had his accident. Picture: istock

WARNING: Graphic image

A boy, 12, had a metal spring embedded 5cm into his back in a horrifying trampoline accident.

Jamie Quinlan was left with the shocking injury after the spring shot off "like a bullet" and lodged into his flesh on Saturday, according to The Sun.

His parents say the mechanism catapulted into the youngster's back at around 112km/h, and they fear they "could have lost" him.

The spring was lodged in his back so deeply the teen needed emergency surgery and an overnight hospital stay.

He told how he was bouncing on the trampoline at his pal's house when he felt a bizarre sensation in his back.

Jamie, from Louth, Lincolnshire, collapsed in intense shock and pain before his dad was called.

Ian Quinlan rushed his son to hospital, while the schoolboy tried not to faint with the huge spring in his back.

Jamie said: "When I was in the waiting room there, I was really nervous.

"It took them about 10 minutes to actually get the spring out of my back.

"The doctors said they had never heard of something like this happening with a trampoline.

'WE COULD HAVE LOST HIM'

"Sometimes it still feels like the spring is in my back, but I am getting a lot better and stronger now. I feel relieved that it wasn't worse."

His dad added: "It was a terrible thing to happen, and it really scared me. It could have happened to anyone. Jamie has been so brave.

"I want people to be aware of how dangerous trampolines can be if there's no cover on the springs or if there's a gap.

"The spring had come off the trampoline like a bullet. If it had hit elsewhere on Jamie's body, in his head or throat, we could have lost him.

"Children are the most important things in our lives, so people need to be aware of the dangers in their own back garden."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission