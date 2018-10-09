Transfer Centre: Cowboys lure Dragons ace north
THE Cowboys have snared the signature of Dragons winger Nene Macdonald, further boosting the strike power of their backline.
Just weeks after the club announced they had signed star fullback Ben Barba on a one-year deal, the Cowboys confirmed on Tuesday they will also have the services of PNG international Macdonald for the next three years.
The Cairns product was granted a release from the Dragons so he could be closer to family, in what is a major boost for the Cowboys after a disappointing 2018 season.
Coach Paul Green said Macdonald would add plenty of depth to the Cowboys' backline.
"He's a north Queensland kid and we like north Queenslanders representing this region," Green said.
"Nene is going to offer plenty of depth to our backline and had a fantastic year for the Dragons.
"I know him on a personal level after coaching him in the under-20s at the Roosters and am confident he will be a good cultural fit for our club as well."
It's clear the Cowboys have been focused on recruiting outside backs for 2019, with former Broncos centre Tom Opacic also joining Barba and Macdonald in Townsville, while Valentine Holmes remains a major target for North Queensland.
Director of football Peter Parr said the loss of the likes of Antonio Winterstein (retirement), Lachlan Coote and Kane Linnett (released) opened the door for the club to make these signings.
"Nene fits the criteria we were looking for," Parr said in a statement.
"He's a very talented athlete and with the retirement of Antonio Winterstein, we were keen to add to our outside backs and in particular, the wing position."
The Cowboys have been one of the most active recruiters so far in the off-season as they overhaul their squad, which finished in 13th place in 2018.
