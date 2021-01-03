Transformation on way for popular Gracemere parklands

Touch of Paradise at Gracemere is set to be revitalised.

Construction will soon begin at the popular Touch of Paradise at Cedric Archer Park, as Stage 2 works are given the green light.

In its December 8 Ordinary Meeting, Rockhampton Regional Council was presented with a report summarising the scope, budget and schedule for the works, including civil, structural, landscaping, planting and irrigation works.

Stage 2 of the project is set to include:

> Localised earthworks shaping for new/upgraded garden areas.

> Installation of an entrance arbour structure.

> Installation of three (3) shade structures.

> Removal of damaged/unsafe paved footpaths and replaced with concrete footpaths,

including minor realignments to improve accessibility.

> Removal of aged bollards, benches and seats; and replace with new.

> Removal of dead and dying trees, and plant out with 10,000–11,000 new trees.

> Landscaping, including turf, lawn seeding and new top soil and mulch.

> Irrigation network for all the entirety of Touch of Paradise.

> 130,000L corrugated iron tank.

> Pump, including a pump shed.

> Timber slat enclosed fence and gate around the corrugated iron tank and pump.

> Utility works, such as power and water connections for the tank and pump.

The report noted the provision for a tank and pump was not originally planned, but it had been identified through the design process that Cedric Archer Park was experiencing low water pressure, which was impacting irrigation.

“The introduction of the proposed Touch of Paradise irrigation system would exacerbate this issue and create inefficiencies in the schedule,” the report noted.

“The scope for Stage 2 had to be increased to cover the provision of a tank and pump facility to improve the water pressure across Cedric Archer Park.

“Construction works for Stage 2 are scheduled to commence in mid-January 2021, with completion forecasted early June 2021.”

In a workshop held on November 18, 2020, and a walk-through of the site in December, several options for scope items were discussed.

These included converting the largest island into a usable space for gatherings and weddings, which would involve levelling the island and planting large trees. Erecting a shade structure on the island was also considered.

There was discussion around installing a shade structure in the centre of one of the smaller islands too.

The feasibility of installing a ‘Zen’ garden or similar was also considered.

The report noted council had $1 million allocated in the 2020/21 capital budget for the design and construction of Touch of Paradise Stage 2 and given the increase in the project’s scope to include a tank and pump facility for the broader park, the cost had increased by $375,000.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford moved to resolve that council accept the report as the latest status update for the project, accept the amended scope of works for stage 2 of Touch of Paradise and approve the transfer of $375,000 from the Tree Planting Program for this project into the next Monthly Budget Review.

Councillor Ellen Smith seconded the motion, which was carried.

Councillor Shane Latcham recorded his vote against the motion.

