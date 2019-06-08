Menu
Transformer blown, more than 1,000 homes without power

vanessa jarrett
8th Jun 2019 11:51 AM
11.45AM: BILOELA residents had their peaceful Saturday mornings interrupted with a rather loud bang as a electricity transformer exploded.

The incident occurred around 11am and a total of 1, 089 homes have lost power including homes on Buckland, Malakoff, Tiamby, Collins, Oakey, Mimosa, Bell and Sts.

Power is also flickering on and off in Mount Murchinson.

It is believed the blown transformer was at Dunn St, next to the auction yard.

Ergon Energy could not confirm when the power would be back on at this stage.

Ergon Energy confirmed they are looking into the issue.

