Miriam Rivera who starred in There's Something About Miriam and Big Brother has reportedly died. Picture: Supplied
TV

Transgender Big Brother star dead

by Staff writers
9th Aug 2019 5:02 AM

TRANSGENDER reality star and model, Miriam Rivera, who starred in the shows There's Something About Miriam and Big Brother, has reportedly died at age 38.

Mail Online reports that Rivera took her own life in Mexico in February.

Miriam Rivera starred in There's Something About Miriam and Big Brother. Picture: Supplied
Rivera headlined the controversial reality show There's Something About Miriam in which six men battled to win the heart of the then 21-year-old before it was revealed in the final episode that she was transgender.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

The show, which aired on Channel 10, was sued by the men competing in the show.

She then made a guest appearance on Big Brother in Australia during the show's fourth season.

Miriam Rivera, centre, and the housemates of Big Brother Season 4. Picture: Supplied
She entered the house as "Maria" and later revealed "'I wasn't born as a woman. I was born as a man".

Her husband, Daniel Cuervo, told the Mail Online, that he suspects she met with foul play after refusing to work as a prostitute.

Miriam Rivera was the first transgender reality TV star. Picture: Facebook
Her friend Jeanett Ortoft wrote on Facebook that she was "the shiniest star on earth".

"The news about you been taken away from this world far too early and in this way broke my heart and left me in shock and tears," she wrote. "Your life was too short, but you sure made it remarkable."

 

