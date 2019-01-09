'Transition' team to assist with closure of ag colleges

Central Highlands Regional Council Cr Christine Rolfe, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner, Cr Megan Daniels and Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes inspecting the Emerald saleyards.

Central Highlands Regional Council Cr Christine Rolfe, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner, Cr Megan Daniels and Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes inspecting the Emerald saleyards. Contributed

THE decision to close and re-purpose agricultural colleges in Emerald and Longreach is well under way, with the State Government announcing a number of jobs for a 'transition' team.

Three positions are being advertised for the project management office, which will oversee the transition of the Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the team would lead the consultation and transitions process for QATC students, staff and facilities over the next year.

"Our intention is for the (project management office) to be operational in the coming weeks, which is why we are currently advertising for a director and two liaison officers,” Mr Furner said.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner has announced three positions for a transition team to help with the closure of two ag colleges in Queensland. Chris Ison ROK171017cfunding2

The full-time positions will see the director and one liaison officer based in Longreach and the other liaison officer based in Emerald.

Mr Furner said staff would work with local stakeholders to reinvigorate education, training and skilling in the central west.

"Officers will be spending significant time in the region working with QATC, local government, other stakeholders and the community as we move forward,” he said.

"This will involve identifying economic development opportunities and ensuring the best use of QATC's facilities.

"Throughout the process, every current student will be able to complete their qualification or studies at QATC, or through a supported transition to another training provider.

"Likewise, where possible, QATC staff will be redeployed or supported in finding alternative employment or training.”

Mr Furner said $30 million was being invested in this 'critical modernisation of vocational education, training and skilling' in the central west.

"It follows the independent review undertaken by Professor Peter Coaldrake who found there was declining demand for traditional agricultural industry training as it has been delivered,” Mr Furner said.

"The Queensland government recognised we must move to a more modern, cost-effective training model.”

Applications for the positions are open on the Queensland Government website and close on January 18.