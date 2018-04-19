Translation services at Beef Australia's symposium

TRANSLATION services will be available for the duration of the Beef Australia CQUniversity Industry Symposium on Tuesday May 8.

The servies will provide assistance to the hearing impaired and international attendees. In 2015 there were 1,100 registered international attendees from over 40 countries. Both international seminars on Monday May 7 and the Symposium will translate into eight languages as well as the option to return a text version in English.

"The opportunity to provide such a service to our International delegates as well as hearing impaired visitors for translation is very important,” Beef Australia Chief Executive Officer Denis Cox said, "We have incorporated this service as part of what we feel our due diligence to our visitors who want to experience the Symposium in its entirety.”

Multiple languages have been tested, with some industry specific material supplied by Meat & Livestock Australia, who have also provided a glossary of terms for the stenographer's dictionary which will enhance the results. This service will be run through the Beef Australia application which is available to download through the GOPHA App in the app store on your smartphone.

CQUniversity Symposium: