Transport department responds to school bus overcrowding

TRANSPORT authorities have reported back after safety concerns were raised about school students overcrowding into buses from Rockhampton to Gracemere, a concerned parent is demanding action.

There are eight buses providing transport for 608 eligible students on varied travel patterns from Gracemere to Rockhampton State High School and other private schools.

Student nurse and single mother of two Rockhampton High School students, Gracemere's Barbara Gatt approached The Morning Bulletin in August saying she had done everything in her power to fix the problem of students being packed into buses, forced to stand or be seated without a seat belt, travelling at 100km/h.

The distance between Gracemere and Rockhampton is about 5km, with about half of the distance speed limited to 80km/h or less.

It is understood that no passenger is allowed to stand for more than 20km.

A TransLink spokesperson said they had monitored these services using on-site observations and physical head counts on the buses at the point of maximum loading for each route.

It was revealed several buses were leaving the last stop with spare seating and some students chose to catch the last service instead of their designated bus, causing some students to stand.

As a result of their review, they had deployed larger 71-seat buses have been used on the last services from St Paul's School and Gracemere State School and the operator had also written to parents and guardians of students travelling on the incorrect buses.

According to the spokesperson, the changes had led to spare seats on all services.

"The monitoring found that while many buses were leaving the last stop with spare seats, some students waited until the last service to travel home, meaning those services were busier and some students had to stand,” they said.

"Standees are permitted on school bus services under legislation provided the weight does not exceed the gross vehicle mass and the bus is equipped to carry standing passengers.”

While TransLink had received no other complaints about this route, it was revealed that their Rockhampton staff were currently working with the operator to identify if improvements can be made to the school bus network for Term 1, 2019.

"The code of conduct for school students travelling on buses has a responsibility for parents and carers to ensure the safe travel of children to and from the bus stop,” they said.