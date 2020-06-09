Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Emerald train station is just one of the many historic attractions of the area.
The Emerald train station is just one of the many historic attractions of the area.
News

Transport services increase as restrictions ease

Kristen Booth
9th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS wanting to see more regional areas can save up to 60 per cent on long-distance train travel as more transport options open in Queensland.

Queensland Rail will reinstate reduced and suspended travel and tourism services gradually from June 13, with most services fully restored ahead of the school holidays.

Spirit of the Outback, which runs return trips from Brisbane to Longreach, won’t resume until June 23 with one return trip per week. It will increase to two services a week from June 27.

Emerald Chamber of Commerce president Victor Cominos said he was excited to hear the necessary service would recommence as coronavirus restrictions ease.

“It couldn’t come at a better time,” he said of the reopening ahead of school holidays.

“I believe the train is a necessity. My biggest regret is there aren’t more services.”

Mr Cominos said the train service, that passes through Emerald, would provide an affordable travel option for people who needed to reach Rockhampton or Brisbane for business, tourism or medical reasons.

“They also provide concessions for Centrelink clients going west or to Brisbane, they can go on the train which is affordable when flights aren’t,” he said.

“I’m certainly glad it’s coming back, it’s very much a needed service.”

Queensland Rail’s Queensland Escape sale will provide 60 per cent off tickets on the Spirit of the Outback and will be available until July 12.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the sale would support more Queenslanders getting out of the house and exploring “our great state”.

“If you’ve ever wanted to head out to Longreach on the Spirit of the Outback or explore the tropics on the iconic Kuranda Scenic Railway, now’s your chance – and right in time for the school holidays,” he said.

While services are revamping, measures implemented to help keep customers safe in response to the global coronavirus pandemic would remain.

“Social distancing measures will still be in place on all services, as will the heightened cleaning regimen across the fleet,” Mr Bailey said.

“We want Queenslanders to relax and enjoy a holiday, but we also want them to remain safe.”

To view the timetable changes, visit www.queenslandrailtravel.com.au, and to make a booking, contact Queensland Rail Travel on 1800 872 467.

public transport queensland rail spirit of the outback trains
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Juveniles charged for allegedly stealing car

        premium_icon UPDATE: Juveniles charged for allegedly stealing car

        News Police found the vehicle abandoned with the engine still running.

        True hard working, good bloke killed in freak tree accident

        premium_icon True hard working, good bloke killed in freak tree accident

        News Family and friends mourn the loss of the Bajool man.

        Woman and two children injured in rollover

        premium_icon Woman and two children injured in rollover

        Breaking All three have been transported to hospital with spinal precautions.

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.