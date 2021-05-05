Trapped Aussie legend tests positive

Australian cricket legend Michael Hussey has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The 45-year-old was working as a batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, and is one of many Australians trapped in the country following Scott Morrison's decision to introduce a hard border closure.

The glamorous T20 tournament was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday evening after a number of cricketers and staff members contracted the virus.

Television crew and venue staff also contracted coronavirus as the integrity of the tournament's biosecure bubble was compromised.

The Kolkata Knight Riders were placed in isolation after players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive on Monday, along with three staff members from the Super Kings - chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner.

The IPL decided to take an indefinite pause on Tueasday as Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha - a teammate of David Warner - joined the growing list.

Early on Monday morning AEST, The Times of India reported Hussey had become the first Australian in the IPL bubble to test positive.

Hussey played 79 Test matches and 185 one-day internationals for Australia, scoring 22 centuries and 11,677 runs.

He featured in the 2006/07 Ashes whitewash and 2007 Cricket World Cup triumph.

There were currently more than 30 Australian players, commentators, umpires and coaching staff participating in the IPL - including Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner and Ricky Ponting.

The Australian talent in India now face an anxious wait to get home, with Morrison's government introducing fines of up to $66,600 or five years in prison for anyone defying the travel ban.

The temporary measure was designed to allow for hotel quarantine upgrades in Australia before an influx of citizens fleeing COVID-ravaged India.

Last week, Morrison said Australian cricket players and coaches in India would not be given any preferential treatment.

"They've travelled there privately under their own arrangements. This wasn't part of an Australian tour," Morrison said.

"And they're under their own resources and they'll be using those resources, I'm sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with our own arrangements."

On Tuesday, Warner has shared an emotional Instagram post with a message from his daughters and wife with a desperate plea: "Please Daddy come home straight away".

Australian cricketers Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson returned home last week before the travel restrictions were introduced.

