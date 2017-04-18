Trapped CQ workers with serious neck, head injuries

WRECKAGE: The roof of the tractor was removed after a tree fell on it, trapping a man.

A 55-YEAR-old man has been left with serious head and spinal injuries when a gum tree fell on his tractor on a property about 20km north-west of Blackwater.

A Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service spokeswoman said the tractor dislodged the tree before it fell onto its roof.

The helicopter airlifted the driver to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rescue crews pulled the driver from the wreckage.

A photo of the aftermath shows the roof of the tractor was completely removed.

Rescue crews searching the property, almost 4500ha, struggled to find the driver for almost two hours yesterday after they received the initial 000 call at about 11.24pm.

It is not yet known who alerted authorities.

Police and paramedics resorted to using quad bikes to search the property, which is located along the Mackenzie River at Riley's Crossing Rd.

The man complained of chest and neck pain when paramedics arrived, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said yesterday.

At least three paramedics and several police officers were involved in the search.

Rescue crews also struggled to maintain contact throughout the search, with radio and mobile phone service failing on the rural property.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman said the man is now in a stable condition.