Inside the Thai cave rescue nightmare

A NARROW opening high in the mountaintop, that leads down to a place some 100m behind the muddy ledge where the 12 boys and their coach are anxiously waiting, was discovered on Thursday afternoon.

It is the new hope as the diving extraction option becomes ever more problematic and oxygen begins to run low at the ledge, requiring divers to drag airline from their base camp as the situation becomes critical.

The extreme risk of the situation facing not just the team but the rescuers was born out in the early hours of Friday when an ex-Thai Navy SEALs diver, named as Samarn Kunan, 38, died when he ran out of oxygen while returning to base camp. Samarn had been tasked with placing oxygen tanks along the submerged route.

With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow passage.

While all the technology and expert advice in the world is available - heat-seeking probes, drones, pumps, air systems and divers whose whole life revolves around being human Gollums, probing blind in watery caverns - traditional thinking also has a place in the gripping rescue mission.

On hand are a team of subsistence daredevils who climb sheer rock faces looking for bird nests, just in case their special skills are required. What is clear is that all options are on the table, which makes sense when the magnitude of the problem is considered.

When the Mu Pa or Wild Boar soccer team entered the Tham Luang cave network on an excursion after playing a game on June 23, it appears they - carrying not even a torch - probed too deep and found their way back cut off by rising waters. Their only choice was to go deeper, retreating from the steady flood.

The danger zone: A glooded passage linking the caves will be the rescue operation’s greatest obstacle. Picture: News Corp Australia

They eventually felt and probed their way to a point about three kilometres from the cave's entrance, arriving at a T-junction known as Sam Yak. They decided to turn left, possibly because that route looked drier.

They then stumbled and waded - presumably clutching each other for support - another two kilometres, over slippery rocks, through amphitheatres and tunnels, all the while chased by rising waters.

Sam Yak is now completely flooded. The Thai Navy SEALs and the international searchers have made their base camp in a high and dry chamber about 800m short of the T-junction.

In order to find the boys, they needed to half-swim most of the way to Sam Yak, then turn left and dive through a submerged passage; hike a distance of 400m, dive another 150m to reach a chamber known as Pattaya Beach - where it was initially surmised the team would be found.

Beyond that is another 400m swim-dive to where the team now sits, taking comfort from the company of Thai Navy SEALs and medics, and gradually gaining strength for either a vertical climb or a long and dangerous swim. But they are also fast using up the chamber's oxygen.

The boys cannot swim and though they are going through intensive training on how to use masks and breathing devices, the swimming option is troubling. From the base camp to the ledge, the journey takes five to six hours, even for the world's most experienced divers. At one point, there is a hole as small as .7m x .4m, barely big enough for an adult.

Plans have been made to make the dive journey easier. Rope lines for the boys to cling to through the flooded passageways, oxygen tanks positioned along the way. While the rescuers can make the best preparations possible, one thing they cannot allow for is human frailty - the possibility a boy might become panicked.

Rescuers have brought more air cylinders to the ledge where the 12 boys and their coach are waiting anxiously. Picture: AP

Above ground, the pumps draining water from the cave are having success, lowering water levels in parts of the cave system. They have built weirs to ensure the water, once it reaches high ground, diverts and does not flow back into the cave.

But the issue of imminent monsoon torrents remains, with heavy falls predicted for coming days. All of this may undo their good work.

The option of sending the boys up through the fissure, which will need to be surveyed by the bird nest team, and widened and cleared of obstacles if necessary, is the preferred choice. If a vertical path can be found, it is clearly the safest choice to rappel them upwards to freedom.

It has been reported that divers have seen light and heard the sounds of life from above - however, the route has not yet been declared viable. Whichever exit strategy is chosen, failure is not among the options.

Updating the world's media, now gathered on the mountain for a real-time nailbiter, Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osothanakorn - who was due to depart his post for another district before the boys went missing, but remains at the king's request to take charge of the mission - said the expected storms were the problem.

"We worry about the weather the most," said Narongsak. "In the past few days we worked against time. But now we are working against water." He said if diving proved the most viable strategy, they would not be rushed. Several of the boys were still weak from nine full days without food.

"It depends on the diving trainer whether they're ready or not. It's not important to bring all 13 out of the cave at the same time. The strongest and most prepared should come out first."

During the week, a new video emerged from the team's ledge, showed the boys were holding out well, calm and stoic, yet clearly anxious to get home to their families. One of them asked Thai army medic, Colonel Pak Loharachun: "Can we go out today?"

There are several options on the table. Picture: The Sun

The colonel, an experienced diver, explained that patience was needed. It had taken him five hours to reach their spot from the base camp.

Pumps have drained more than a million litres but are unlikely to keep pace with the coming rains. Tham Luang is part of a huge underground water system that will not be denied its imminent seasonal imperative of loading up with rushing water between July and November.

Thailand's Nation newspaper quoted Associate Professor Ariya Aruninta from Chulalongkorn University as advising that the dive-swim option was now too dangerous.

"The mission's water-draining capacity cannot match the enormous volume of water flowing from the mountain during the rainy season," she said. "The rescue team has already faced a difficult situation. The rainy season has just started and the rainy weather will unleash its full power during the four-month period from now."

"Expert cave divers show us the dangers of cave diving, explaining why untrained divers like the boys in Thailand should never attempt it" https://t.co/tEfWcy6Rrt pic.twitter.com/469FSqx5mb — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 6, 2018

The same publication noted that in videos that have surfaced of the boys, the team's coach, 25-year-old Ekkapon Chantawongse, had stayed well in the background, not wanting to show himself.

It is speculated he is feeling a world of self-recrimination. While some have blamed him for creating the situation, and there has even been talk of criminal charges, senior Thai officials have sent messages of support.

From reports, the ordained monk taught them to calm themselves through meditation and to drink clean water seeping through the cave ceiling, rather than the muddied streams. He also led the boys on a long journey through darkness and fear to the relative safety of the ledge where they are huddled.

According to The Nation, one of the boy's mothers said: "Coach Ek, you should not blame yourself for what happened. We all know that you are kind and always have the good heart to help our children." Another mum said: "I was worried that my boy was missing. What comforted me was that coach Ek is with him."

Likewise, Thawatchai Thaikhiew, deputy secretary for Justice, said in a Facebook post that he had the coach's back. "I ask all Thai people to send him moral support for our hero coach Ek. If anyone meets him, please tell him that he is the one whom I would love and hug the most."

Australia now has a team of nine divers and disaster experts joining the international effort that could take many more days yet. It appears clear that the early talk that they may wait months before extricating the team is no longer an option as Tham Luang sets to become fully inundated.

As the search continues, attention has turned to the soccer team’s chances of survival inside a cave with little or no food and light. Picture: AP

The pair British divers who located the boys on Monday evening - with the now famous words "How many of you? Thirteen? Brilliant" - Rick Stanton and John Volanthen have so far shunned publicity, declining to take personal credit.

They came across the boys while being tasked to probe ahead, placing oxygen tanks in forward positions for coming searchers. Oxygen is now the pressing issue. The world waits, and hopes.