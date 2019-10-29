Traps installed to control growing feral pig issue

A wild pig in the middle of Pilbeam Dr coming down from Mt Archer.

RESIDENTS are being asked not to throw scraps or meat out as it attracts wild animals to come closer to houses, particularly around Mount Archer.

Rockhampton region councillors discussed the topic of feral pigs at the Planning and Regulatory committee meeting today.

The report states they have received a number of requests from residents in the Mt Archer National Park area concerned about feral pig impacts on their properties.

The pigs are leaving state land and intruding on private and council land, digging up yards and parks.

They degrade natural water environments, cause erosion, destroy vegetation and damage fences and dam walls.

Councillors discussed the issue around the table and how the wild animals are coming closer to suburbia due to the dry.

Councillor Neil Fisher noted it was becoming a very serious problem.

Committee chair councillor Ellen Smith said it’s not just Rockhampton that is having a problem with wild pigs, it is nationwide.

“This isn’t an issue that is unique to our area either,” she said.

“There are some 24 million feral pigs in Australia, and around six million in Queensland.

“The unusually dry weather in our region at the moment is pushing the pigs closer to ­residential and recreational areas.”

The council is also encouraging residents to fence their yards to restrict the pigs’ access.

It was said residents should be more wary not to leave scraps or meat out as it encourages pigs and also wild dogs.

“Don’t put your compost where wild animals can get it, in dry areas they eat anything if it’s there,” Cr Smith said.

“We know that some residents have begun installing fences to not only protect their gardens and compost but also remove this as a food source for the pigs, and we would encourage more households in the area to do the same.

“If pigs see your yard as a source of food they will continue to return.

The council has been working with Queensland Parks and Wildlife to attempt to control the feral pigs.

For trapping, destroying or baiting to be effective, the pigs should be prefed.

Pigs prefer to eat from natural food sources and are bypassing the prefeed sites.

The report states a trap is being installed in Fraser Park and two more traps are planned for the First Turkey area. They are expected to be installed soon and be long term.

Council officers continue to work with all parties however they are restricted in initiating the control program until the pigs take the prefeed.