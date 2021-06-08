Emerald's tip shop, Trash to Treasure, will officially reopen on Saturday, June 12, offering community members a chance to grab a bargain. Photo: Facebook

Central Highlanders can soon grab a bargain at the local tip shop, which is reopening under new management.

From exercise equipment to camping gear and washing machines, locals are encouraged to recycle old items at the reopening of Trash to Treasure on Saturday.

New manager John Dawson said he hoped the new venture would provide an opportunity to give back to the community he had been a part of for more than 40 years.

“At Trash to Treasure the aim is to create a nice environment for people to repurpose, reuse and recycle preloved items,” Mr Dawson said.

Situated in front of the Emerald Waste Facility, Trash to Treasure receives solid reusable items either directly from the public or from the council’s domestic, commercial and industrial waste streams and helps to find them a new home.

Mayor Kerry Hayes has said the reopening of the shop, a week after World Environment Day celebrations, was a timely reminder to consider how locals could live more sustainably.

“This past weekend millions of people across the world came together to reimagine, recreate and restore as a part of World Environment Day 2021,” he said.

“Whether it is planting a tree, buying preloved items or recycling our bottles, there are simple steps we can all take to live more sustainably and take care of our environment.”

Don’t miss the official opening of Trash to Treasure on Saturday, June 12, from 9am to 5pm, for a first look at preloved goods and a sausage sizzle.

Originally published as Trash turns to treasure as CQ tip shop reopens