Traumatic effect of beheading on boy who hid in house

THE four-year-old boy in the house at the time Jessica Camilleri allegedly beheaded her own mother in an alleged psychotic episode hid in a room at the back of the home.

The youngster suffered several head bruises and managed to hide in a room at the back of the house, a source close to his family said.

"He's not too bad considering but he's shaken up... we're keeping him close, we're staying with him 24/7," his grandfather told the Daily Telegraph.

"We're going through hell," the boy's grandmother said.

Jessica Camilleri is accused of beheading her mother. Picture: Facebook

Rita Camilleri was found decapitated at her St Clair home. Picture: Instagram

The boy is being encouraged by child psychologists to express himself through drawing and speech and his behaviour will be monitored over the next months.

He is said to have become quiet and withdrawn in recent days.

Onlookers said he was led out of the house at night by police looking stunned and was unable to relay what happened.

He was assessed the following morning at The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Police say they were stunned at the scene they encountered after being called to the St Clair street. Picture: David Swift.

Neighbour Ali Bostani added: "Jessica came to the house and asked us to call the police, I could hear the boy crying inside the house, he was in the back somewhere hiding. He was really scared."

Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden has said Jessica's mental health history and previous dealings with police would form part of the murder investigation.

"The whole family is coming to terms with a very tragic set of circumstances, the little boy will have to undergo counselling ," he said.

"Jessica and the family are known to police."

The young hoy inside the house at the time is said to be traumatised. Picture: David Swift.

"We are examining everything that led to what (allegedly) happened that night."

Jessica is now behind bars accused of cutting off her mother Rita's head inside the family home at St Clair before leaving it in a neighbour's front yard just before midnight last Saturday.

Her matter was mentioned in Penrith Local Court, where she did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

The matter will next be heard on August 9.