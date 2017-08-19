Travel agent gives US Army guy drunken lift to barracks

Shiven Haresh Mukhi pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 17.

A ROCKHAMPTON woman who had been out drinking with visiting US military personnel here for Talisman Saber decided to give one a lift back to Western Street Barracks.

It was a costly mistake for the travel agent who was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and was disqualified from driving for nine months after returning a blood alcohol content reading of 0.176.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were conducting patrols in Western St, South Rockhampton, on July 29 when they intercepted a vehicle for a licence check and RBT at 2.55am.

She said upon exiting the police vehicle, the officers shone their torches on the intercepted vehicle and observed it "rocking".

King said a male and a female in the front of the vehicle had switched seats with the male sitting in the driver's seat by the time the police arrived at the window.

The male produced a US drivers licence and a US Army identification to police.

King said the police, having observed the switch, noticed Mukhi smelled of alcohol and when questioned, she admitted her last drink was at 1am.

The court heard Mukhi works as a travel agent which led to Magistrate Jeff Clark deciding not to record a conviction in order to affect her career internationally.