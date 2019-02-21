TRAVEL GURU: Businesswoman sets up her third store in CQ

TRAVEL GURU: Leisa Davis at at her new store, Helloworld Travel Rockhampton.

TRAVEL GURU: Leisa Davis at at her new store, Helloworld Travel Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK190219bahello1

BILOELA woman Leisa Davis has just taken on her third store, added to her growing collection of travel stores.

Helloworld Travel was officially opened in Rockhampton yesterday and joined the other stores in Biloela and Gladstone.

Leisa started out in the travel industry in 1997 when she bought her first business, Harvey World Travel, Biloela.

In 2004, the business expanded to airport ground handling services at the Thangool Airport. She has worked with Sunshine Express, Australia Air Express, QantasLink, Air Corporate, Skytrans and Rex airlines.

At the beginning of last year, Leisa expanded and bought the Helloworld business in Gladstone and now she can add Rockhampton to the list.

Leisa will still remain based in Biloela and move between the three stores to consult.

She said the new store needs to be worked from the ground up.

"This is a different challenge because it is a new business,” she said.

"There is a lot of uncertainty, how much we are going to make, plus what we have to pay.”

Leisa isn't sure what to expect from Rockhampton customers.

"Rockhampton is a different client base,” she said.

"It's different population size to Gladstone and Biloela.”

At the Gladstone store, she said Europe had seen a massive growth in interest, Canada had held up really well and Ireland is still seeing a lot of popularity.

New Zealand is popular in Biloela, along with Tasmania.

"Each region is different,” Leisa said.

"Gladstone will be really, really busy and Biloela will get it 10 days later,” Leisa said.

Leisa Davis at Helloworld Travel Rockhampton with Jayme Fenton. Allan Reinikka ROK190219bahello4

As there are already a number of travel businesses in Rockhampton, Leisa said what sets Helloworld apart is good customer service and the quality product.

"It's not just about a quick sale out the door,” she said.

"We also do a lot of continual customer care.”

Leisa has gained many accolades over the years that have proven her success.

She has been awarded Helloworld Travel's Office of the Year for Queensland, National Retailer for Australia and the prestigious title of Retail Trade in Australia at the Travel Weekly Women in Travel awards.

Leisa is excited to open in the Beef Capital and to see what the new store holds.

"Rockhampton and the region has seen a lot of growth,” she said.

"Biloela has seen so many things just shutting down and it's great to be able to invest back into the region.

"It's not another industry closing down, we want to invest and ramp it back up.

"And we want to get into the community and be involved,” she said.

LEISA'S HELLOWORLDS

1/72 Bolsover St, Rockhampton City

56 Kariboe St, Biloela

81 Goondoon St, Gladstone

State winner - QLD

National retailer of the year award 2017

www.helloworld.com.au