Traveller failed to comply with police after consuming alcohol

A MAN visiting from Ireland failed to comply with police requirements after returning a positive roadside breath test.

Killian James Hickey, 25, was intercepted by police for a RBT about 1.50am on September 6, when driving on Yamala St, Emerald.

Senior Sergeant Paul Cramp said police could smell liquor on his breath during conversation and when he stepped out of the vehicle he was unsteady on his feet.

Hickey was taken to the Emerald police station for further testing after returning a positive alcohol result, and had four attempts at carrying out a further breath test.

He placed his lips on the device, his cheeks puffed but no breath came out, Sgt Cramp said.

Hickey pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on September 21 to failing to provide specimen of breath for analysis on requirement.

Hickey told the court he was working in the Central Highlands on a working holiday visa.

“I’d just like to apologise. I’ve never been in trouble with the law here in Australia or back in Ireland,” he said.

“I didn’t come here to break rules or get in trouble, I came to make money.”

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was a pity Hickey didn’t consider the consequences and simply had of done what was required of him.

Hickey was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months. The conviction was not recorded.