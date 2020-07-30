Travellers encouraged to ‘stop, see, and stay’ in Rocky

A NEW campaign, highlighting Rockhampton’s tourism drawcards, is paving the way for roving retirees, bright eyed backpackers and wandering weekenders to ‘stop, see, and stay’ in the region.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Explore Rockhampton campaign from council’s Advance Rockhampton team had hit the bullseye.

Cr Strelow said the campaign targeted Queenslanders looking for a getaway and thinking about somewhere new to explore and experience.

“Queenslanders see a lot of beaches, and they are beautiful, but the opportunity to learn more about our history and see a regional town as stunning as Rockhampton is adding flavour to many school holidays for children and families,” she said.

“We have so much to offer in our region, from some of the best mountain bike trails around to world class fishing as well as fantastic accommodation, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Rockhampton offers some of the best mountain bike trails around.

“Through the campaign we have been putting the call out to other Queenslanders to come and check our region out and I am thrilled to say they are taking up our invite.

“We have been getting great feedback as well, I have actually had unsolicited emails complimenting us on Quay St and Kershaw Gardens, and we know the billboards and marketing on social media is bringing home the goods to our community.”

The tourism campaign is part of a wider initiative of the council to drive Rockhampton’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cr Strelow said according to the world’s leading accommodation data specialists, STR, the region’s accommodation providers had seen an average occupancy of 80.7 per cent for this month.

“This is compared to the Queensland average of 57.1 per cent, and country-wide average of 48.8 per cent,” she said.

READ: ROCKY COUNCIL 20-21 BUDGET WRAP: Read all the stories here

READ: Cash splash: Which CQ groups got slice of $7000 funding

READ: Strelow fights to change new local government legislation

“Our tourism unit is also targeting business tourism and reaching out to national and multi-national companies to show them our region is the right choice for their next business event with a comprehensive Meeting, Incentive Conference and Event guide.”

Assistant Tourism councillor Tony Williams said he was happy to hear local operators were seeing a boost.

“We can’t overstate the importance of our local businesses and tourism operators,” Cr Williams said.

The Fitzroy River walking track provides views of the river and the iconic buildings.

“We are hearing back from our businesses and tourism operators that numbers have been up over the school holidays which is the target we have been aiming for.

“When people return home after visiting our region, they leave with stories of a great day of fishing, the cafe owner with the best single origin beans they’d ever tried, and the guide with a clear passion for her hometown and its history.

“So, I am thrilled to hear some of our local operators saw their busiest period ever over the last school holidays, and it is great to take a moment to celebrate wins like this. They really do benefit our region.”

Tourism Manager Annette Pearce said the campaign was resonating with audiences.

“On TVs, radios, social media and billboards across the state people eager for a break are catching a glimpse of the arts, culture and history we have to offer, and it is fantastic to see they are visiting here to find out more,” Ms Pearce said.

“Rockhampton has a rich history and really lends itself to the current traveller that’s looking for a drive holiday, a break or just exploring their own backyard.

“Through the campaign, people are able to really learn about the region and make some plans before they arrive.”

To Explore Rockhampton, go to www.explorerockhampton.com.au.