Travelling linguist awarded once in a lifetime scholarship

STAR STUDENT: Tracy Beattie (pictured with Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop) was one of 120 Australians to be awarded the New Colombo Plan scholarship.

FOR Tracy Beattie, growing up in Thailand and being born to a Vietnamese mother and an Australian father always left her wondering where she belonged.

The former St Ursula's College student has led a truly remarkable life and at the age of just 21 has set her sights on achieving great things as an Australian ambassador.

Miss Beattie - now an undergraduate student who has just finished her third year of a double degree in a Bachelor of Laws/ International Security - was awarded one of only 120 New Colombo Plan (NCP) scholarships this year to study in the Republic of Korea in 2018.

She hopes with this opportunity, she will be one step closer to her dream of being an Australian ambassador for an Asian country, a dream she has had ever since attending an embassy with her father in Thailand as a young girl.

Fluent in English, Vietnamese, Thai and Korean, Ms Beattie, who spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday about her goals, believes her extensive multi-cultural background, her love of travel and her current internship with the Royal Thai embassy in Canberra, where she processes visas and does translating, will pave the way for her career.

But it has not been easy.

"Most people don't realise the difficulties that come with being a mixed woman,” Miss Beattie said on her Facebook page.

"For the past 20 years I've always been asked questions that make me question my sense of belong, like 'What are you?' or 'Where are you actually from?'

"However, I have now realised that the world isn't black and white; so why should I be?

"My identity should not be defined by how well I fit into a certain country or culture, but by who I am as a person.”

After spending 15 years living in Thailand, it was clear to her family that she was destined to explore the world beyond her home.

It was in grade 10 when she reluctantly left behind the life she had always known, along with her friends, her family and her beloved dogs, to travel to another country.

When she stepped off the plane in Brisbane, she didn't know what awaited her.

This strange new country was beyond what she had ever known, and despite her father Sir Rod Beattie being from Central Queensland, it was a difficult process having to adapt to the new education system, culture, slang and popular references, as well as "how bland the food is” and "how atrociously expensive things are”.

When she began her schooling at Yeppoon's St Ursula's College, she was "thrown straight in the deep end” and was overwhelmed with the cultural immersion.

Despite being fascinated with the "laid-back” Australian culture, she was faced with the ugly side of foreign attitudes - racism.

"Being in a small town where it's not so diverse, people have their misconceptions and stereotypes about different races which are often not true,” Ms Beattie told The Morning Bulletin.

"So, I just had to just learn to speak up and try and educate those people for them to have a better understanding.”

One day at school, Ms Beattie was approached about making a presentation for Cultural Day, an opportunity she jumped at.

"I did a little talk with a PowerPoint slide on my life in Thailand and my culture and my upbringing and told them to the whole school,” she said.

"After my presentation a lot of girls came up being very interested in and excited about Thailand and that just made me really happy and proud of where I come from.

"You just have to be open minded especially nowadays with globalisation and travelling around. It's very easy to learn about other cultures because a lot of other countries do know about Australia, so it should be the other way around too.”

Not only did Ms Beattie bring a new world of culture to her new home, but she also began to notice changes within herself.

"With a lot more opportunities here I became more confident and did things I'd never done before and made more friends and learnt to become a strong, independent young woman,” she said.

"NCP Scholarship recipients are all undergraduate students, who then live, work and study in the Indo-Pacific region for up to 12 months, as part of their award,” Ms Beattie said.

"My scholarship involves studying law and politics at Yonsei University, and I plan to take an internship with Korea Expose.”

The scholarship will see Ms Beattie jet off in June and attend Yonsei University for seven months.

Now, with an Australian twang to her Thai accent and new loved ones, she is bidding farewell to Australian shores and adding another country to her expansive passport.

"Am I Australian because of my dad? Am I Vietnamese because of my mum? Am I Thai because I've lived there nearly all my life?

"I can now say that I am all of them and so much more.”