Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A trawler caught fire early this morning on Parkyn Parade.
A trawler caught fire early this morning on Parkyn Parade. Che Chapman
Breaking

Trawler carrying 20,000L of fuel catches fire at marina

Chloe Lyons
by
27th Oct 2018 10:09 AM

A TRAWLER carrying 20,000 litres of fuel caught fire at a Coast marina early this morning, with crews still working to fully extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services were called to a Parkyn Parade marina about 5am following reports the vessel was alight.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Services spokesman said the fire was contained to the wheel house and deck level of the trawler and no fuel had leached into the waterways.

Crews are still on scene as the fire isn't completely out.

The spokesman said there were still smouldering fires under bulks heads which crews would have to put out before an investigation into the cause of the fire could start.

More to come.

fire marina queensland fire and rescue service trawler
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Former CQ doctor breaks silence on taboo subject

    Former CQ doctor breaks silence on taboo subject

    Health 'SO many years of struggle at medical school had been a complete waste and that I was little short of dangerous. I could see no way out.'

    Hoon rat run through suburb leaves residents fuming

    premium_icon Hoon rat run through suburb leaves residents fuming

    News 'They come down this road to avoid the lights and they really speed'

    Ludwig threatens Federal Government with big 'wake-up call'

    premium_icon Ludwig threatens Federal Government with big 'wake-up call'

    Politics The key issues making the Capricorn Coast an election battleground

    • 27th Oct 2018 9:41 AM
    • 1 Veepee
    Canavan dismisses criticism of building a new HELE station

    premium_icon Canavan dismisses criticism of building a new HELE station

    Opinion 'HELE technologies are proven and being used around the world'

    • 27th Oct 2018 11:17 AM

    Local Partners