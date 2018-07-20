Menu
TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCE: Sammy and Ruben McDornan's interview airs on Sunday.
Trawler survivor to share his tragic experience

19th Jul 2018 6:32 PM
THE only surviving crew member of the ill-fated trawler Dianne will speak about the tragic experience in an interview on national TV this weekend.

Ruben McDornan managed to squeeze through a gap in a door of the sea cucumber boat when it capsized and sunk about three nautical miles off Seventeen Seventy on October 16.

His six fellow crew members perished in the tragedy.

"We were brothers," Mr McDornan tells 60 Minutes in an interview to be aired on Sunday.

He goes on to explain what it was like bobbing in the tiger shark-infested ocean overnight until he was rescued the following day.

"You try to open your eyes underwater at night in the ocean," Mr McDornan said.

"It's not like opening your eyes underneath the pool

"I was starting to think I was going to die, you know."

Mr McDornan also shares how he was able to communicate with the trapped in the upturned boat as he clung to the hull.

"I just screamed into the hull," he said.

"And then I heard a voice screaming back."

  • 60 Minutes airs at 8.40pm on Sunday on Channel 9
