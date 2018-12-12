Menu
Toowoomba City Hall.
Council News

TRC submits plan that would increase councillors' pay

Tom Gillespie
by
21st Dec 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
TOOWOOMBA councillors could be paid even more in remuneration if a request to recategorise the council is approved by a commission.

The soon-to-be-formed local government remuneration commission will look over a request from the Toowoomba Regional Council to raise it from category five to six, bringing with it a potential $25,000 salary increase for Mayor Paul Antonio.

If granted, Toowoomba would leave councils like Cairns, Mackay and Redland City to join Ipswich and Townsville.

TRC finance and business strategy chair Cr Mike Williams said councillors did not have any direct involvement into the submission, which was done by CEO Brian Pidgeon in October last year.

He said re-categorisation depended on a variety of factors.

"There is a feeling we align more with Ipswich in terms of so many different aspects," he said.

"We were looking at a range of statistics based on population, length of roads, staff numbers and so on.

"There was a discussion at the time about where we sat compared with other councils."

Cr Williams said higher categorisation could also attract the best applicants for council jobs.

A spokesman for the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs said the commission would finish its category reviews by December next year.

