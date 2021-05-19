‘Treacherous’ Turnbull gives to independent

Malcolm Turnbull has donated the maximum amount allowable to the independent at the Upper Hunter by-election, sparking accusations of treachery.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has donated financially to the campaign of independent Kirsty O'Connell as she battles to take on the major parties in the Upper Hunter by-election.

Ms O'Connell said she had a $60,000 campaign budget - well below the major parties - and that Mr Turnbull had donated within the rules which allow just $3000.

"He has made a donation within the cap," Ms O'Connell said.

"I cannot take more than $3000 from any adult Australian citizen. It will be in the disclosures. There are no secrets," she said.

Government MPs have been furious with what they describe as "treachery" from Mr Turnbull, and Mr Barilaro has described his support as "the kiss of death".

Ms O'Connell pointed out independents are hamstrung by electoral commission rules that let them accept just $3000 from individuals while registered parties can accept $6600.

She said she would likely have to fund part of her own campaign on top of donations.

Ms O'Connell was furious to learn the ALP will release campaigning material urging voters voting for her to preference Labor's candidate Jeff Drayton second.

The brochures, which say "Voting Kirsty O'Connell? Vote 2 Jeff Drayton" had not been seen by Ms O'Connell until the Telegraph showed it to her.

Ms O'Connell has refused to preference the major parties because she believes they do not have a transition plan for the future of the Upper Hunter.

"I am recommending all independent candidates as I really believe that's what we need in order to bring some common sense to the discussion around new mining and a plan for our future.

"I'm not recommending parties as I believe party politics is failing the Upper Hunter and has done for years."

It can be revealed the Nationals personally approached Ms O'Connell before she was linked to Mr Turnbull seeking a preference deal.

They were not able to strike one as Ms O'Connell wanted firm commitment against the expansion of coal mines, which they were not willing to give.

