Treasurer heads to Yeppoon to talk about plans for region

A special post-Budget Breakfast with Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt will be held in Yeppoon on June 22

THE ECONOMIC future of Central Queensland will be one of the key topics up for discussion at a special post-budget breakfast with Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt in Yeppoon later this month.

Mr Pitt will be guest of honour at a special post-budget business breakfast hosted by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Capricorn Enterprise on June 22.

The breakfast, at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club's Commodore Room, will give guests the opportunity to hear the Treasurer's plans for the region, and to ask questions on key issues surrounding their businesses and their lives.

"This is a golden opportunity for Central Queensland business owners and operators, and those generally interested in the economy and the impact the Budget will have on their future," Ms Lauga said.

"Small business is the backbone of our economy, so our Capricorn Enterprise Members will be keen to hear first-hand about any opportunities which might be on offer," Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said.

For bookings go to our website www.capricorn

enterprise.com.au and go to business events, or go to https://www.ivvy.

com.au/event/SS2B9R/