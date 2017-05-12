Treasurer jumps to Landry's defence after Budget political attack

AUSTRALIA'S Treasurer Scott Morrison has jumped to the defence of Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Ms Landry has come under political attack with people arguing Central Queensland missed out in Mr Morrison's Budget, handed down on Tuesday.

"Michelle Landry fights hard and gets results for the people of Rockhampton and Central Queensland,” Mr Morrison said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. Allan Reinikka ROK240912alandry1

"In the 2017 Budget the Coalition Government is guaranteeing essential services in Capricornia.

"We are increasing funding for schools in Capricornia by $408 million over 10 years.

"We have already delivered bulk billing rates of 80.5% for Capricornia and our Medicare Guarantee Fund will protect the essential services that people rely on, encouraging more bulk billing and guaranteeing affordable access to medicines.

"We are also building the crucial infrastructure that supports economic growth and jobs for hard-working Australians in Capricornia.

"This includes $20 million for improved road train access to the Rockhampton Road Network and nearly $60 million for the Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton - Duaringa) Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication that will start in 2017-18.

"Capricornia will continue to benefit from the Coalition's commitment to building stronger regions because we are delivering a further round of the Building Better Regions Fund with a $200 million investment.

"Michelle Landry's support for small business means that 12,927 small businesses in Capricornia will be able to benefit from the $20,000 instant asset write-off for another year (until June 30, 2018).

"And just this week we passed tax cuts for 13,449 businesses with turnovers up to $50 million in Capricornia that will support them to grow, employ more locals and pay them more.”