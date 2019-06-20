Treasurer lands on Rocky ground today

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad (right) walk towards a press briefing to deliver the state government's 2019-20 Queensland budget to journalists at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.(AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

DEPUTY Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad is flying into Rockhampton today to brief business and community leaders on the State Government's 2019-20 Budget.

Last week Ms Trad delivered a budget with over 60 per cent of the infrastructure budget spend going to the regions, and today she plans to make it clear what that means for Central Queensland.

Among the regional spending, Central Queensland received $1.1 billion in infrastructure, $622.8 million for health and $43.7 million for education.

The treasurer will be addressing businesses and community leaders at the Rockhampton Leagues Club around 1pm today.

Ms Trad's visit to Central Queensland coincides with the start of construction at Adani's Carmichael Mine site west of Clermont.

Over the past months, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Senator Matt Canavan and local business owners, have applied scrutiny to Ms Trad over the State Government's controversial handling of Adani's environmental approval.

The groundwater dependent ecosystem management plan was finally approved by the Department of Environment and Science (DES) last Friday following intervention by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Ms Palaszczuk gave the State Coordinator-General responsibility for developing timelines on the mine's environmental management plan approvals after federal Labor's bruising defeat in regional Queensland electorates that want the jobs the mine promises.

