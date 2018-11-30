Treasurer to get busy fixing tax problem affecting Rocky

A TAX loophole which classified Yeppoon as a remote area despite being just 40kms from Rockhampton will be reviewed.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg addressed the Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) concessions issue this week, announcing his government would conduct a review.

The issue first rose to prominence in early September when Rockhampton Regional Council revealed an 'ancient tax rule' was costing workers in Rockhampton up to $6000 a year than those living in Yeppoon.

This was based on FBT concessions, which attract and retain employees to remote areas and eligible urban areas, based on regions designated by the Australian Tax Department from 1981 Census population data.

Under the current system, Rockhampton is classified as "non-remote” and Yeppoon, located just 40 kilometres from Rockhampton, is classified as a "remote area” and eligible for FBT concessions.

It requires a change in legislation to fix the issue.

During his September visit to Rockhampton, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten flagged fixing the dated system, pressuring the federal government to respond in kind.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Frydenberg said his government had requested the Productivity Commission to undertake a review into remote tax assistance to ensure it remained fair and contemporary.

"The review is in response to concerns raised that the current remote tax assistance has failed to keep pace with a changing Australia,” Mr Frydenberg said.

"The Zone Tax Offset, Fringe Benefit Tax remote area concessions and Remote Area Allowance provide financial support to people living in remote areas of Australia.”

He said the locations eligible for these forms of assistance are determined by geographic 'zones', defined in tax legislation, which have remained largely unchanged since they were established in 1945.

"Concerns have been raised that the remote area tax assistance has not fundamentally changed over a number of decades to reflect changes in demography, infrastructure and cost of living,” he said.

"In response, I have requested that the Productivity Commission undertakes a comprehensive review of the tax assistance and provides recommendations on its appropriate form and function into the future.

"The review will start in February 2019 and the Commission is due to report to Government within 12 months.”

The Treasurer said the Commission would undertake broad public consultation, including meeting directly with remote communities and inviting public submissions.

"I would like to thank Senator Ian Macdonald for his strong advocacy and initiative on this issue, and continued support of our regional and remote communities,” he said.