Treat your dad to Father's Day on the Capricorn Coast

THIS weekend is about celebrating the great men in your life, showering them with handmade gifts, and unforgettable experiences.

If you haven't already made plans for Father's Day on September 1, don't panic - I have some epic ideas of fun ways to say thank you to your number-one man.

It's a known fact that dads work hard during the week, so this list will help him to re-energise with a good healthy dose of Capricorn Coast air.

Long lunch on GKI

TAKE dad for a relaxing day on our little piece of paradise and spoil him with a long lunch.

Great Keppel Island Hideaway is taking orders now for share platters, and Keppel Konnections will be running a discounted ferry at 11.30am, offering 50 per cent off for families travelling with their dad. Bookings are essential, so contact Amy by emailing functions@gkihideaway .com.au.

Barbecue cook-off

SETTLE in at The Spinnaker, Keppel Bay Sailing Club and watch as chefs, butchers and farmers battle it out on the barbies to find the best local beef and the best cook in town at the Father's Day Barbecue Cook-Off.

Hook into some locally farmed, award-winning brangus and charbray beef, and take the chance to win one of six Ziggy barbecues for dad.

With a family bistro, kid's playground, big-screen TV and spacious gaming lounge, dad will have a great time with the whole family.

Live on the Lawn

TREAT dad to a delicious lunch at the Waterline Restaurant at Keppel Bay Marina and listen to the soothing sounds of Aaron Hamilton, live from 1pm.

The Waterline Restaurant provides the ultimate waterfront dining experience.

Book a table by calling 4933 6244.

Shout dad a coldie

HEAD down to Piggletoes Providore & Café Yeppoon and Monkey Pig Brewery for their special Father's Day Sunday session at the Shed.

For just $60, dad can sample more than 12 Monkey Pig beers with the 'try and try again' glasses, and grab some piggletoes tapas and pickers plates to graze on.

There will be live music from CQ's Brothers of Blues from 1-4pm.

You could also take dad down for a lazy afternoon and shout him a couple of his favourite brews and enjoy the tunes.

Family bike ride

A FAMILY bike ride is a great way to connect, spend quality time together, and keep fit and active.

The choice of paths on offer will take you and dad along foreshores, through wetlands, bush, parks and up mountains, and down history lane.

Check out the Pineapple Rail Trail and Lammermoor shared path to feel the wind in your hair and salt on your lips as you enjoy a scenic ride through the Capricorn Coast.

Find market treasure

POP into the Fig Tree Markets in Yeppoon to find something special for your dad.

Visit loads of stalls offering unique, handmade, locally designed, home baked and home-grown products.

Celebrate our region's creativity and soak up the atmosphere, including live entertainment.

The markets are adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre at Ross Creek, and are organised by Keppel Coast Arts.

Go bushwalking

THERE'S nothing more enjoyable than getting out amongst nature on a bushwalking adventure, and the Capricorn region has plenty of stunning parks and bushwalking areas to explore.

Jump on board Freedom Fast Cats or Keppel Konnections to Great Keppel Island and explore a number of trails to secluded beaches.

Pack a picnic, breathe the brisk, fresh air, admire the views, and spot the local wildlife on this Father's Day adventure.

Fishing

FISHING with your dad is almost a right of passage that connects the generations like no other.

The skills passed on from parent to child, quiet conversation punctuated by the thrill of getting a bite, and fun splashing or swimming are all golden moments that create lasting memories.

Even if the only fish you end up taking home happens to be battered and served with chips, who's complaining?

If your dad's really into fishing, consider booking a charter.

Thrills and spills

If YOUR dad is a thrillseeker, get his adrenaline pumping this Father's Day and book a spin around the Keppel Islands with the Keppel Explorer.

Test his nerves on the fast 12-seater RIB and be ready with the camera to catch his screams.

Take a sunset cruise

FINISH your dad's special day with a sunset cruise on Funtastic Cruises or Sail Capricornia to take in the breathtaking splendour of Keppel Bay as the sun goes down.

It is a truly spectacular way to unwind and take in the beauty of the destination in which we live.

All dads are different, so treat yours with an experience as unique as he is.

Check out www.visit capricorn.com.au to find more information on these and other ideas to for Father's Day.