Treating a complicated disorder in your body

DIABETES is a complicated disorder that has the capacity to impact life quality. For example, gestational diabetes can take away the joy of pregnancy and the expectant miracle of a new life entering the family.

Traditional naturopathy clearly views diabetes in terms of pancreas congestion or pancreatic impairment, knowing full well it's nature's effort to localise a systemic problem to a single organ. In other words, the body will sacrifice one organ to preserve function of vital organs.

Pancreas congestion can be likened to nasal congestion or bloodstream congestion. Impairment means damage has happened and function of the organ has been weakened to varying degrees. It's fair enough to say pancreas impairment brings with it a downward slide of chronic and degenerative disease if unresolved.

However, there exists time-honoured yet innovative naturopathic approach that won't have you suffering the downward slide into the pit of misery. The priority in traditional naturopathic medicine is preparing a liquid formula intricately suited to correcting distress, knowing this is perhaps the most important factor that leads to pancreatic impairment.

Correcting circulation disorders also sits very high on the list of priorities, for if circulation is feeble pancreatic impairment might come along. Circulation disturbance can interfere with energy capacity along with improper insulin activity.

Overweight persons are at risk of pancreas congestion, those sweet cravings are a warning that something's wrong. Also, if this is connected with insufficient exercise, watch out as pancreatic disaster might be just around the corner.

A reasonable way that may possibly offset pancreas congestion is by consuming certified organic sweet potato in one meal every couple of days. Be warned that the term organic is not regulated, so consumer confusion can exist from businesses using the word organic. As the word organic is not protected under Australian law regarding its regulation, consumers can be misled up the garden path.

Certified organic is a regulated industry of produce grown without synthetic chemicals and matured steadily and naturally without forced growing techniques. The peak body I consider is Australian Certified Organic, so seek proper certified organic and watch out for those throwing around the word organic, which has no regulation at all.

As far as exercise is concerned nothing comes close to energetic walking, Parkrun is an ideal Saturday morning activity people can enjoy with others. On both these points naturopathic wisdom holds the time-honoured view, "Eat less Move more".