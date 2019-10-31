Tree damage at the root of owner’s denied driveway request

A property owner in Kawana has requested Rockhampton Regional Council replace a driveway as they believe the damage is caused from a street tree.

A RESIDENT has had their request denied for a Kawana driveway to be replaced by council due to street tree root damage. The matter was discussed at Rockhampton Regional Council’s infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday.

It was met with some contention and confusion from councillors as it is not something “council normally does”.

It was explained there was a huge tree on the street and the property owner is claiming the roots have caused the driveway to lift.

It was estimated the cost to repair the driveway would be $3500.

The report summarises the driveway is in a poor state due to the age of the concrete and tree root damage.

As councillors questioned David Bremert, the manager of civil operations and author of the report, he stated the tree roots could have caused damage to the apron and footpath area of the driveway but it could not be confirmed if it was solely responsible for the entire damage of the concrete lifting further down in the driveway.

There was discussion around the local laws and policy and whether it was up to council to fix the driveway.

Mayor Margaret Strelow moved a motion to not accede to the request.

However Councillor Rose Swadling voted against the motion and claimed councillors needed to go and look at the driveway in person as she had.