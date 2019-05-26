Tree planting to help save the reef, improve water quality

GREEN THUMBS: Lake Mary farmers Catherine and Neil Simmonds will be planting trees on their property in conjunction with Greening Australia and Officeworks.

A LOCAL couple are working in partnership to plant trees around Lake Mary in an effort to boost and give back to the environment.

Greening Australia and Officeworks will be planting over 5000 native trees and shrubs across Central Queensland's Great Barrier Reef catchment, with sites including Lake Mary and Lake Serpentine, two landscapes that have experienced extensive damage over past decades.

Serpentine Lagoon local landholders Catherine and Neil Simmonds have been living and working here for 14 years.

In that time they have experienced several floods, which have been great for pasture management.

Historically, the land was used for grazing and the trees were ring-barked for clearing.

"Now extensive areas are bare, with little or no vegetation and we want to give the land a chance to regenerate,” they said.

"We are working with Greening Australia on re-vegetating our land around the lagoon to help prevent, reduce and reverse erosion damage - which in turn will improve the water quality heading out to the Great Barrier Reef.

"This project will be continuing our non-invasive journey of managing the land effectively to impact the health of our cattle as well as the environment. As farmers, we want to work in harmony with the environment and creation, trying to be as sustainable as possible in our farming endeavours.

"In the process it would also be great to see a growing number of wildlife such as jabirus, brolgas and tortoises.”

Restoration at Lake Mary and Lake Serpentine sites will help restore vital coastal wetlands within the Central Queensland region, improving water quality in the area.

In addition to helping enhance biodiversity, and improving water quality, restoration of these areas will also create an ideal habitat for many endangered species including barramundi, white-throated snapping turtle and plumed whistling duck.

Greening Australia Project Officer, Maryanne Smith said the planting activity that has taken place across Central Queensland will go a long way towards restoring the wetlands surrounding the Great Barrier Reef and improving habitats for the landscape's threatened species.

"We recognise that planting can have an amazing impact for long-term biodiversity conservation and protection and we are looking forward to seeing the land thrive over the coming years,” she said.

Launched in August 2017, Restoring Australia sees two trees planted for every one used, based on the weight of paper-based products that customers buy at Officeworks.

Planting has already started in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania, and will extend to parts of Western Australia and in Queensland as part of Greening Australia's Reef Aid program.

The primary focus of Reef Aid is to restore eroding gullies and wetlands across the Great Barrier Reef catchment, to tackle poor water quality running onto the reef.

Greening Australia is working in partnership with landholders and local communities to restore 1000 hectares of priority wetlands by 2030.