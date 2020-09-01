‘Tremendous sale result’ as more records broken at CQLX

Nutrien Ag Solution's Trent McKinlay with HM Shaw's offering of good quality No. 0 Brahman heifers with the top pen selling for 426.2c/kg. The run of 78 averaged 417.5c/kg and weighed 250kg to return $1043/head.

A THRIVING cattle market drove a new record at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) at Gracemere last week.

The Prime and Store Sale saw 247kg heifers make 426.2c/kg to return $1052/head, breaking the yard’s highest price per kilo for heifers in recent history.

Wednesday’s hot competition, driven by restocker demand, meant repeat Biloela vendor, Helen Shaw’s offering of 78 soft-doing Grey Brahmans, were snapped up in a bidding frenzy.

Justin Rohde, of Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton, said the top line of cattle would head straight back to the paddock for another grazier in western Queensland.

“Certainly, those kinds of cents per kilo rates for replacement heifers are a tremendous sale result,” Mr Rohde said.

“The lead pen weighed 288.5kg and made 416.2c/kg to return $1200/head.”

Joel Dawson, of Brian Dawson Auctions, Rockhampton, described the overall yarding, which was drawn from Nebo, Collinsville, Moura, Comet and the local area, as good quality.

“It was a strong sale, selling to about 20 to 30 cents per kilo dearer than the previous week,” Mr Dawson said.

“Top quality cattle are selling very well. The vealer heifer market was strong, and so was the weaner steer category.”

All processors, and the usual line-up of buyers, were active as 2782 head went under the hammer.

Lotfeeders made their presence known in the heavy steer and heifer market.

Steers in the 401kg to 500kg line-up topped at 380.2c/kg, with an average of 369.5c/kg, while their sisters found their average at 349.7c/kg and reached 390.2c/kg.

Vealer heifers under 200kg peaked 404.2c/kg and averaged 375.8c/kg. Their steer counterparts topped at 458.2c/kg and averaged 424.1c/kg.

The cow market held strong, with the 401kg to 450kg category making 252.3c/kg.

Other highlights included Woorabinda Pastoral Company’s quality run of steers that sold for 448c/kg, weighing 199kg, to return $891/head.

Matthew Mackay, of Calliope, sold 359kg Droughtmaster steers for 380c/kg, to return $1365/head, while a pen of Brahman cross heifers from Warren Williams, of Alton Downs, weighed in at an average 534kg, and reached 328c/kg to return $1750/head.

