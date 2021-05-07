Trendy restaurant strip declared crime scene after man attacked
Police have declared a crime scene at a complex along a trendy inner north Brisbane restaurant strip, as a serious investigation gets underway.
Police and paramedics were called to the address off Kedron Brook Rd in Wilston about 6:40am after a disturbance between two men.
Specialist officers wearing blue forensic suits can be seen at the entry way to a block of units, while crime tape has blocked the complex.
A Queensland Police spokesman said one man had been assaulted and the alleged attacker was arrested at the scene.
Paramedics treated a man for a head injury and took him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.
More to come...
Originally published as Trendy restaurant strip declared crime scene after man attacked