WOOD WORKER: Dell and Lance Ganter at the Heritage Village
WOOD WORKER: Dell and Lance Ganter at the Heritage Village
Trendy timber turns heads

JANN HOULEY
25th Feb 2019 11:59 AM
Lance Ganter returned from a woodworking conference on the Sunshine Coast with a new trick up his sleeve.

Called 'faux basketry', it gives a timber piece the look of interwoven strands.

A selection of Mr Ganter's handworked timber crafts
A selection of Mr Ganter's handworked timber crafts

At the Heritage Village markets last month, Mr Ganter and his wife Dell had a table full of his creations on display.

The bowls, plates and curios are made from a range of timbers such as blackbutt, sassafras and eucalyptus.

Mr Ganter is a member of Rockhampton's Woodworking Guild which has a well-equipped clubhouse in Elizabeth Park on Foster Street.

It has been home to the guild since they moved out of the former North Rockhampton Railway Station (which was relocated to Kershaw Gardens) in 1994.

Guild members make use of the clubhouse's lathes and other equipment when they meet on Tuesday from 8 - 11.30am and on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 8pm.

The Guild welcomes new members; its phone number is 4922 6663.

elizabeth park woodworking
