Back to work? Trent Barrett.
Back to work? Trent Barrett.
Rugby League

Manly tensions escalate with Barrett return

by Dean Ritchie
9th Nov 2018 8:35 AM
TRENT Barrett is set to turn up for work at Sea Eagles headquarters this morning in a move that will dramatically escalate tensions at Manly.

The departing coach is still contracted with the club for another eight months and is determined to fulfil his obligations.

It is set to be the first time Barrett has appeared at Narrabeen since the appointment of new coach Des Hasler in late October.

Barrett resigned in July but is serving out a notice period that still has eight months to run.

Manly and Barrett have been working toward a financial settlement but neither party can reach an agreement.

Unless a deal can be struck early Friday morning, Barrett is likely to head back to Narrabeen, but it is unclear what duties he would perform.

There had been speculation that both coaches would turn up to work on the same day last Monday, but the media attention contributed to keep them away.

In what would be a farcical situation, Barrett's appearance could prompt Hasler to stay away.

Hasler is becoming increasingly frustrated that the Barrett situation hasn't been resolved.

Manly's board last week felt they had found a financial conclusion to the ongoing saga. Hasler attended the board meeting.

However it now appears Barrett's camp didn't agree to the terms and the matter remains unresolved.

Barrett and Manly have been in a stand-off. AAP Image/Joel Carrett.
Barrett and Manly have been in a stand-off. AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

Hasler has been strongly urging Manly chief executive Lyall Gorman to find a solution to the issue. The new Manly coach just wants a clear path to start preparing for the 2019 season.

Manly officials were saying nothing on Thursday night, neither were those in Barrett's corner.

Hasler has stated he doesn't want Barrett around Narrabeen.

Those close to Hasler claim it's not personal but Barrett's attendance would only confuse players.

Meanwhile, Manly released centre Brian Kelly from the final season of his contract to move to the Gold Coast Titans. Kelly, 22, played 47 games for Manly.

