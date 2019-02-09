Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christian Lindsay Hilden-Buetel pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.
Christian Lindsay Hilden-Buetel pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

Trespasser faces court after outstaying his welcome

Aden Stokes
by
9th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRESPASSER faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after outstaying his welcome at a local residence.

Christian Lindsay Hilden-Buetel pleaded guilty to one count of trespass.

On December 17 the victim had told the defendant to leave the premises a number of times and he refused.

At 10.30am on December 18, the defendant was in the kitchen when the victim approached him and told him again several times to leave the house. He refused to leave and was heard banging items and making a commotion in the kitchen.

The victim re-entered the kitchen and the defendant raised a large kitchen knife and advanced towards them.

The victim grabbed him by the wrist, pushing his arm out. They ended up on the floor and at that stage several other people intervened.

The defendant left the house and was found in the front yard when police arrived.

He told police he had nowhere else to go and it had all become too much, and confirmed people had told him to leave a number of times.

Hilden-Buetel was fined $300 and ordered to forfeit the knife.

rockhampton crime rockhampton magistrates court trespassing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Adani refuses to meet finch panel

    premium_icon Adani refuses to meet finch panel

    Environment Draft report fails to meet deadline

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:02 AM
    It's time banks put people first: Russel Robertson

    premium_icon It's time banks put people first: Russel Robertson

    Politics Homeowner has a $270k win over her bank

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Former JM Kelly boss rejects wrongdoing claims

    premium_icon Former JM Kelly boss rejects wrongdoing claims

    News Former head of JM Kelly Group has provided responses to questions.

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Could construction bond system solve subbie's woes?

    premium_icon Could construction bond system solve subbie's woes?

    Politics One CQ contractor believes a system similar to the US could help

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM