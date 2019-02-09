Trespasser faces court after outstaying his welcome

Christian Lindsay Hilden-Buetel pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Christian Lindsay Hilden-Buetel pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2

A TRESPASSER faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after outstaying his welcome at a local residence.

Christian Lindsay Hilden-Buetel pleaded guilty to one count of trespass.

On December 17 the victim had told the defendant to leave the premises a number of times and he refused.

At 10.30am on December 18, the defendant was in the kitchen when the victim approached him and told him again several times to leave the house. He refused to leave and was heard banging items and making a commotion in the kitchen.

The victim re-entered the kitchen and the defendant raised a large kitchen knife and advanced towards them.

The victim grabbed him by the wrist, pushing his arm out. They ended up on the floor and at that stage several other people intervened.

The defendant left the house and was found in the front yard when police arrived.

He told police he had nowhere else to go and it had all become too much, and confirmed people had told him to leave a number of times.

Hilden-Buetel was fined $300 and ordered to forfeit the knife.