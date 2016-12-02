Trevally and queenfish off the beaches

THE school holidays are almost here again and as usual there will be stacks of local families using the beaches and creeks.

This time of year we get loads of different fish and crabs to keep the whole family busy. Places like The Causeway Lake, Rosslyn Bay Harbour, Corio Bay, Long Beach and Farnborough Beach along with the islands are perfect, generally safe areas, to spend some quality time together.

Coorooman Creek, Waterpark Creek and The Fitzroy River are great spots also but a bit of care should be taken due to the amount of crocs seen lately. Many of the Rocky fishers either use a boat or they go to any of the jetties and high banks as a rule.

The Keppels are at their best and all you have to do is find a beach with no one else around and have a fish and a swim to cool off.

In December there is a stack of quality sport fish like trevally and queenfish cruising just off the nearly all of the quieter island beaches of the Keppels. It is a pretty good way to spend a session chasing these fellas in shallow water with lures or baits. Look for the schools of hardy heads or greenback herrings and the predators won't be very far away at beaches.

Over the last week, more grunter have appeared right across the local area. The Fitzroy, Coorooman Creek, the Causeway Lake and Corio Bay are places to try. Outside grunter of a bigger size, up to 5kg have been caught at the Barge, Cape Manifold and The Pinnacles.

Salmon have had yet another burst up the river and along some of the beaches. Most of the salmon caught have been blues of 1 to 2kg with the odd king to 3kg. In the river and the creeks blue salmon work the tides, with the optimum time as the flow dies down on the incoming tide.

At the start of the run in yabby beds can switch on and it is common to see blues with their dorsal or tail fins out of the water in the leading edge as the water rises. On the lower end of the tide they head upstream and work holes and feeder creeks. The beaches work a bit different, except the run in is still prime time. Look for wave action and white water run offs on the edges of gutters and sandbanks.

Mangrove jack and fingermark have increased in numbers in the previous week and the warmer days have triggered a need to feed in plenty of other fish. The Causeway Lake seems to hold the most jack, although there are quite a few in the lower reaches of the Fitzroy. Look for snags, rock bars, mangroves and mud banks. Fish the tides with live prawns, small mullet and even mullet strips. The chance of a big salmon or an out of season barra (put them back) is also high.

