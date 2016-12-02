39°
News

Trevally and queenfish off the beaches

2nd Dec 2016 3:00 PM
WHOPPER CATCH: Nicole from Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club with a big tusky.
WHOPPER CATCH: Nicole from Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club with a big tusky.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE school holidays are almost here again and as usual there will be stacks of local families using the beaches and creeks.

This time of year we get loads of different fish and crabs to keep the whole family busy. Places like The Causeway Lake, Rosslyn Bay Harbour, Corio Bay, Long Beach and Farnborough Beach along with the islands are perfect, generally safe areas, to spend some quality time together.

Coorooman Creek, Waterpark Creek and The Fitzroy River are great spots also but a bit of care should be taken due to the amount of crocs seen lately. Many of the Rocky fishers either use a boat or they go to any of the jetties and high banks as a rule.

The Keppels are at their best and all you have to do is find a beach with no one else around and have a fish and a swim to cool off.

In December there is a stack of quality sport fish like trevally and queenfish cruising just off the nearly all of the quieter island beaches of the Keppels. It is a pretty good way to spend a session chasing these fellas in shallow water with lures or baits. Look for the schools of hardy heads or greenback herrings and the predators won't be very far away at beaches.

Over the last week, more grunter have appeared right across the local area. The Fitzroy, Coorooman Creek, the Causeway Lake and Corio Bay are places to try. Outside grunter of a bigger size, up to 5kg have been caught at the Barge, Cape Manifold and The Pinnacles.

Salmon have had yet another burst up the river and along some of the beaches. Most of the salmon caught have been blues of 1 to 2kg with the odd king to 3kg. In the river and the creeks blue salmon work the tides, with the optimum time as the flow dies down on the incoming tide.

At the start of the run in yabby beds can switch on and it is common to see blues with their dorsal or tail fins out of the water in the leading edge as the water rises. On the lower end of the tide they head upstream and work holes and feeder creeks. The beaches work a bit different, except the run in is still prime time. Look for wave action and white water run offs on the edges of gutters and sandbanks.

Mangrove jack and fingermark have increased in numbers in the previous week and the warmer days have triggered a need to feed in plenty of other fish. The Causeway Lake seems to hold the most jack, although there are quite a few in the lower reaches of the Fitzroy. Look for snags, rock bars, mangroves and mud banks. Fish the tides with live prawns, small mullet and even mullet strips. The chance of a big salmon or an out of season barra (put them back) is also high.

Thanks again to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot, the local weigh points where you can get your photo taken or just drop yours in. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Heatwave to continue for days as temps top 40 in some areas

Heatwave to continue for days as temps top 40 in some areas

IF you want to experience the pure heat of the start of Queensland's scorching weather, you can't go past Birdsville.

Sharnee brings NY act home

DREAM ROLE: Sharnee saw Wicked on Broadway in New York.

Sharnee O'Donnell takes to the stage after studying in the Big Apple

Leeanne brings stella experience to new cafe

Leeanne Rosel at Stellarossa in Stockland.

Stockland Rockhampton welcomes new retailer

Trevally and queenfish off the beaches

WHOPPER CATCH: Nicole from Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club with a big tusky.

Best fishing spots for school holidays revealed.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Worries for Livingstone rate payers as Shoalwater expands

Bill Ludwig is concerned for Livingstone rate payers

Mayor Ludwig voices concerns over no rates for Shoalwater

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

New book to document history of Livingstone Shire

St Faiths School, Yeppoon.

Book includes previously unseen photographs of historical sites

What's coming up around the region

Frank Constable, 5

Plan ahead for December!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

MILA Kunis has reportedly given birth to her and Ashton Kutcher's second child.

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Neat, Tidy and Sure to Impress

244 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

Situated in a convenient location close to shops, schools and sporting fields is where you will find this neat as a pin home. As you ascend upstairs you will be...

Massive Home On Acreage

41 Swadling Ave, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 11 $695,000

Giving you a unique property with massive space under roof, recently renovated and with a extension to this home, ideal for a granny flat or parents retreat. You...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $269,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $195,000...

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

Renovated Gable Home, New Bathroom and Fresh Paint

9 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

Owner Wants To Sell Before Xmas!!!

112 Stanley Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $139,000

The owner has just slashed $18,000 off the price and wants a contract before Xmas, so here is your chance to grab a bargain on this highset weatherboard gable to...

Lowset Brick - Walk to Mount Archer School

13 O'Shanesy, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Have you been searching for a lowset brick home on the Northside? This lovely 3 bedroom home is located only a short walk from the Mount Archer Primary School.

HOT PRICE for Seaview Block!

14 Cook Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of ... $119,000

Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, at this price, there is no better value...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... Offers Over...

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Luxury Rocky property goes under the hammer

1 Scully St, Frenchville.

Multiple bidders expected at auction

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!