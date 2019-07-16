Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Health

TRG in 16 hour negotiation with man

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and Health Department staff have spent the night at a building on Cavenagh St to help a man who is suffering from a medical condition.

Police, including the Territory Response Group, were called to the city residential building called the Mash Suites nearly the Daly St intersection, about 3pm yesterday.

A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.
A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.

In a statement police said: "Northern Territory Police are currently assisting Department of Health staff with a male who is suffering from a medical condition."

"For privacy of the man involved, no further information will be released".

A Health Department spokeswoman said he had a medical condition.

She was unable to say if the man was known to NT Health at all.

The building where the man is, is between a daycare centre and St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

Top Stories

    Two teens injured, one killed in Nine Mile crash

    premium_icon Two teens injured, one killed in Nine Mile crash

    News Three teens were in the car, one was pronounced dead at the scene

    Taunted over affair before East St 'Lappy night' punch

    premium_icon Taunted over affair before East St 'Lappy night' punch

    Crime The taunter had affair with defendant's partner

    Baby Amyah nearly Rocky River Festival's newest attraction

    premium_icon Baby Amyah nearly Rocky River Festival's newest attraction

    News Taylor-Leigh goes into labour in the fairy floss tent