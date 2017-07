Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

THE trial of a man accused of murdering one man and stabbing another at a Rockhampton mens' shelter in 2015 starts today.

Sebastiano Garofalo is accused of murdering 32-year-old Aaron Flenady and leaving 33-year-old George Swadling with life threatening injuries after an incident outside Ozcare Rockhampton in Alma St on the morning of September 15, 2015.

Garofalo was charged with one count of murder, one of attempted murder and one of grievous bodily harm after stabbing the two men.